Church brother impregnates teen, charged

A 40-year-old man who allegedly preyed on a young member of his church has been charged.
The man is accused of one count of unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl who is now said to be carrying his child.
It’s alleged that he had sex with the 15-year-old girl whom he befriended at church and whose older sibling is his friend.
The incident occurred two months ago and came to light when relatives discovered that the child is pregnant.
The charge comes mere days after a businessman was accused of having sex with two 13-year-old girls.
He was granted bail just over a week ago and is awaiting his committal later this year.
Unless convicted, the names of the accused cannot be published as mandated under the Sexual Offenses Act.
