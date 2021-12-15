Christmas lights to be switched on in dockyard this Saturday







Residents are invited to get in the festive mood by turning out for the switching on of Christmas lights in the Antigua Naval Dockyard this Saturday.

Creative staff have been busy putting the finishing touches to the tree and displays in preparation for the December 18 celebrations which kick off at 5pm.

“Bring the entire family out to the National Park Authority’s presentation of ‘Twas the Light as we light up the Christmas tree and the dockyard in a fun and festive atmosphere,” spokesman Andy Liburd told Observer.

Food and drinks will be on sale, carols sung, and live entertainment provided by the Holy Family Cathedral Steel Band.

Entry is free and Covid protocols will be in force. Call 460-1058 for more details.