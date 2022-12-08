Christmas Kettle drive gaining momentum, public encouraged to continue donating

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

With more than two weeks left in the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle initiative, projections are already pointing to the organisation surpassing its goal before the December 24 deadline.

Observer reached out to Major Raymoncil Pierre on Wednesday for an update as the group strives to meet its target of $160,000.

Major Pierre said compared to this time last year, they are doing even better and could even surpass last year’s figure which was more than $200,000.

“As of December 3, which was Saturday, we were able to raise $82,680.13. As I always say Antigua surprises me, Antigua is unique.

“At this time last year, we were behind at this particular point, but in the last leg people came out and gave generously, so we were able to surpass the target last year and we are grateful, and I believe we can do even better than last year this year,” Major Pierre said.

This is welcomed news as the regional organisation gears up for its annual Christmas lunch and clothes distribution programme, one of the many social initiatives funded through the Christmas Kettle.

Major Pierre is encouraging the general public to continue to donate.

He revealed that they already have had 800 persons registered for their Christmas lunch and clothes distribution venture.

“We are kindly asking because the needs are great, which is the case every year. Once we surpass our target and meet the needs set, the additional money is used to purchase additional food items and donate to persons who would not have received during the initial programme. So, we are encouraging persons to donate,” Major Pierre added.

Kettles have been stationed outside the Epicurean stores on Friars Hill Road and in Jolly Harbour, the Perry Bay Supermarket, First Choice Supermarket, Shoul’s Chief Store and Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares, Chase Distributors and CostPro Supermarket.

Persons can also contact the Salvation Army at 462-0115, or visit the office at 36 Long Street to make donations.

This year’s drive was officially launched on November 11.