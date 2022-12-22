Christmas Day champagne party makes welcome return to the dockyard

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy



A much-loved staple of the Christmas social scene is to return this year for the first time since 2019.

The champagne party in the Antigua Naval Dockyard has been an annual tradition for more than three decades.

Once named by the New York Times as one of the five best Christmas events in the world, it usually attracts hundreds of people and raises funds for local charities.

Three years ago it was axed for the first time in its history due to the Covid pandemic.

And last year, news of its welcome return was followed hours later with an announcement of its second consecutive cancellation as the Omicron variant sent virus cases spiralling worldwide.

This Sunday however, the popular event will once again fill the dockyard with merriment and music, bubbly and scarlet-clad revellers.

“I am very pleased to announce the return of the traditional festivities to the dockyard. Major among those traditions is the champagne party,” Andy Liburd, of the National Parks Authority, told Observer.

“It is an event very close to our hearts and is usually a fun affair; you see people come out in their Christmas costumes so you will see a lot of Santa Clauses,” he added.

Entry is free with donations accepted towards the upkeep of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and local causes.

The fun kicks off at 12pm and winds up around 6pm. This year, entertainment will be provided by the Revo Band, Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra, and DJ Who.

Hans Smit, of city jewellers Goldsmitty, organised the fundraising party in collaboration with the National Parks Authority for many years. This year, the National Parks Authority will be taking up the mantle.

The Copper and Lumber Store Hotel is also staging a buffet-style festive feast on Christmas Day with bookings now being taken. And on New Year’s Eve, the venue will host its yearly dinner and midnight fireworks display.