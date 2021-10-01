Choski’s lawyers inquire into police investigations

Indian born fugitive Mehul Choksi says his lawyers have written to the Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney, inquiring about the apparent silence regarding investigations into his alleged kidnapping.

Choksi filed a report to the police claiming that he was kidnapped from Antigua and brought to Dominica on May 25th this year where he was later charged for illegal entry.

The police said that they had launched an investigation into that claim.

Four months later, there has been no word from lawmen.

Police spokesman, acting Assistant Superintendent Frankie Thomas told Observer on Monday that he had no information on the Choksi matter at this time.

Choksi, who is wanted on fraud charges in India, said his lawyers have also written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, seeking information on the status of the probe.