Choksi remanded to prison in Dominica

Spread the love













Indian-born fugitive Mehul Choksi has officially been remanded to state prison in Dominica after his application for bail was again denied yesterday.

The 62-year-old was previously being held on remand in hospital while he undergoes treatment for a number of ailments.

A magistrate’s court in Dominica has now ordered that while Choksi should remain in hospital for the time being as his medical condition is reportedly deteriorating, as soon as he is given the all-clear he will be sent to the penal institution at Stock Farm.

Choksi is facing charges for illegal entry into the nature isle. When his matter came up again yesterday, his lawyers told the court that he was suffering from several conditions that required immediate medical attention.

They include heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, in addition to a recently developed hematoma that is said to need urgent care.

Meanwhile, his remand to prison is likely to be welcomed by India’s judicial authorities which have been trying to get Choksi extradited to face charges in connection with a US$2 billion bank fraud.

Choksi alleges that he was kidnapped from his Jolly Harbour home last month and taken to Dominica against his will. He claims he was beaten, Tased and interrogated by men reportedly working for high-ranking officials in India, Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda.

He has been a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda since 2017.