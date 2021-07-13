Choksi gets bail in Dominica, will return to Antigua for treatment

By Latrishka Thomas

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi will be returning to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment after he was granted bail in Dominica, yesterday, solely for that purpose.

According to sources, a High Court Judge in Dominica granted bail to the jeweller in the sum of $10,000 based on claims made by his lawyers that his health is deteriorating and that he is in need of urgent medical care “not available within the jurisdiction as recommended by the medical authorities”.

And sources further indicate that the Indian-born Choksi has already paid the monies in full, securing his return to Antigua to seek medical attention from Dr Gaden Osbourne, neurologist, at the Sir Lester Bird Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

While Observer has confirmed that he will be returning to Antigua — where he has constitutional and legal protection — shortly, the date is unclear.

His bail conditions also include that he “must inform the court of any change of specialist”; he must indicate his address in Antigua; and “shall not change that address without prior notice… and upon his return to Dominica he is to inform the Registrar of the High Court of his return and his address in Dominica”.

His case in the Magistrate’s Court has been stayed until his return to Dominica, granted that he is deemed fit to stand trial by a doctor.

As soon as he is fit to travel, the 62-year-old will have to return to Dominica where he is facing charges of entering the country illegally, for which he had been arrested and kept in custody in Dominica since May 23.

Meanwhile, that matter which is before a Magistrate’s court in Dominica, has been adjourned.

Just last week, Choksi’s lawyers filed a judicial review in the High Court to have the matter quashed as he claims that the Antiguan and Barbudan authorities conspired with the Dominican and Indian governments to have him abducted from the twin island and eventually taken to India to be prosecuted, an allegation which all of the governments have vehemently denied.

The High Court is yet to rule on that application.

On May 23, Choksi’s family reported him missing from Antigua where he has been residing since 2018 after he obtained citizenship under the twin island’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

He was found in Dominica the day after and was subsequently charged with entering the country illegally, even thoughed Choksi claimed that he had been abducted, beaten, tortured, and transported to Dominica aboard a yacht.

He is also wanted by the government of India that has levelled several charges against him in relation to a $1.8 billion Punjab National Bank fraud.