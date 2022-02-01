Chloe Zi Hua Yang is the country’s Island Scholar 2020

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

St Anthony’s Secondary School has for the first time produced the country’s top performing student in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

Education officials yesterday announced that Chloe Zi Hua Yang was the ‘Island Scholar 2020’. Last year’s top performer will be confirmed in due course.

Director of Education Clare Browne made the announcement yesterday as he congratulated the Antiguan-born student, her parents and teachers.

Browne explained that traditionally the Antigua State College is the institution that usually produces the Island Scholar, noting that most local secondary schools do not have a sixth form attached to them. St Anthony’s is one of few that does.

Browne also stated that the 2020 announcement was delayed due to queries on grades made by students, which had to be handled by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The prestigious award was determined based on students’ CAPE performances in two units of a two-year programme.

“We’re not considering Island Scholars from just one set of exams, but two years of exams – unit one and unit two. It also includes results from other bodies as well,” Browne said.

Results from advanced level subjects are also considered from external examination bodies.

The Island Scholar will receive US$20,000 per annum from the Board of Education towards tertiary education at any university she wishes to attend.