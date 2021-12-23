Chinese donate towards youth pilot farming project

The Halo Foundation recently received a grant of US $10,000 from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, in sponsorship of a pilot farming project.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda, H E Zhang Yanling, said: “The Embassy highly commends the valuable efforts by the Halo Foundation under the able leadership of Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams, in advocating for and supporting the underprivileged and vulnerable of Antigua and Barbuda. We also identify with the purpose and concept of this agricultural project, which aims to enhance food security and provide training opportunities to the young generation, which is particularly meaningful against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic”.

HE Lady Williams commented, “Some of the members of Generation Y had expressed interest in receiving expert training in agro techniques. Further, the one acre of land which the Ministry of Agriculture has made available is expected to generate revenue for the charity in order that assistance may be provided to those in need, whenever possible. We are highly appreciative of the support of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Antigua and Barbuda.”

In addition to this monetary donation, Halo will also benefit from technical assistance imparted by the China-Aid Agro-Tech Project through lectures on farming. China-Aid will demonstrate key tactics such as seeding, transplanting, covering film, fertilisation and insect control.

Several weeks ago, the Halo Foundation received a generous monetary grant from the American University of Antigua towards the farm’s start-up fund.

The Ministry of Agriculture, through its Chief Extension Officer Mr Owolabi Elabanjo, continues to assist in guiding the process.