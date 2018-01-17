Chinese company pledges commitment to multi-million-dollar Port project

The contracting firm overseeing the construction of the U.S. $90 million port modernisation project at the Deep-Water Harbour, has given the assurance that the safety and quality of the project will not be compromised. Zhao Dianlong, president of the China Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), pledged his company’s commitment to the project which will ensure an on-time completion of work.

“With proper management and workmanship, the project will be completed in the time envisaged. I firmly believe that the St. John’s Deepwater-Harbour project will be successfully achieved under strong support and timely coordination.” Dianlong voiced the commitment during the ground-breaking ceremony to launch the project on Monday night. According to government officials, the multi-million-dollar project will be among one of the largest facilities in the region.

Described as the single largest infrastructural project ever in the country, the expansion and modernisation of the port is expected to boost the country’s economy in a major way, due in part to the longstanding relations that exist between Antigua and Barbuda and China. Senator Mary-Clair Hurst, the chairperson of the Antigua Port Authority, said the new facility will bring opportunities to Antigua and Barbuda and despite the difficulties in the past the economic fortunes at the port are turning around.

“From 2014 to present, have shown great improvements and we continue to demand more from the individual staff with management on managing the daily affairs of this most relevant national asset. The necessity to ensure that the port continues to improve is a national priority,” Hurst said.

