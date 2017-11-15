China withdraws PM’s invitation to attend ‘high level’ meeting – replaces it with state visit next year

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov. 15, CMC  – Chinese officials have withdrawn the invitation to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to attend a ‘high-level meeting’ in China this year.

A statement from the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs says that instead, Rowley has been been invited to visit China on a State Visit next year.

Last week, it was announced that the prime minister would attend the high-level meeting and then proceed immediately on a state visit.

However, the statement issued  Tuesday,  indicates that the Chinese Ambassador has instead shifted the state visit to next year and this will replace the invitation for the high-level meeting.

The statement  noted that on Tuesday, the Chinese Ambassador to the twin island republic, Ambassador Song Yumin paid a visit to Stuart Young at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and officially discussed the importance to the development of the relations between China and Trinidad and Tobago.

“This invitation replaces   the invitation of the High-Level meetings mentioned above, in order to strengthen bilateral activities and relations.”

The release said that the Chinese have now rescheduled the Prime Minister’s visit and are now working with Trinidad and Tobago to plan an Official Visit to China next year.
