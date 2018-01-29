China and UNDP deliver $2 million in material for Barbuda

The government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) has paid for material for 250 roofs to be rebuilt in Barbuda and has done so through what has been dubbed the ‘Building Back Better’ project.

The handover of the material was officially recognised at a launch ceremony in Barbuda on Friday. The material is still coming in and a great deal has already been put to use in repairing roofs in Barbuda.

At the ceremony, Wang Xianmin, Ambassador of the PRC to Antigua and Barbuda said that China wished to “reaffirm it support for the government of Antigua and Barbuda in the rebuilding effort.” The ambassador also said that “China is proud to be of assistance where needed.”

The procurement project was executed through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) which has a team in Barbuda coordinating the distribution of the material, and is being implemented with the cooperation of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS).

(More in today’s Daily Observer)