Children delighted to receive back-to-school bags 

The St Mary’s South branch of the United Progressive Party (UPP) has launched a back-to-school backpack distribution in the villages of Bolans, Johnson’s Point, Crabbe Hill and Urlings.

Through this initiative, children receive backpacks filled with the necessary supplies to head back to school on Monday feeling confident and ready to learn. All of the materials were donated by members of the community and the private sector.

UPP candidate for the constituency Kelvin “Shugy” Simon, a former school guidance counsellor, knows first-hand about the hardships some families face in purchasing school supplies.

“We want every child to return to the classroom equipped with the tools necessary to succeed. This is about giving the children a great first step as they start a new school year. Any family who needs help with basic back-to-school supplies will receive new backpacks and supplies,” Simon stated.

Over 150 children have received new backpacks filled with pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks and other essentials. Some of the children wrote thank-you notes to express their appreciation to the various organisations that donated.

“Times are rough and this backpack distribution comes at a much-needed time. Many families have to make hard decisions between buying clothing and supplies for school, signing up for sports and after school activities.

“So anything we can do as a community to put smiles on the faces of these children, while easing the financial burden on parents, is what we’re trying to achieve,” Simon added.