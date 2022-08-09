Children delighted by gifts of new bags and books

Children at Nelvie N Gore Primary School in Willikies were thrilled to receive new backpacks and supplies courtesy of some generous benefactors on Tuesday.

The donations were spearheaded by Glenor Philo – sister of legendary calypsonian Sir Rupert ‘King Swallow’ Philo – and other relatives living in Canada.

Relatives of King Swallow were among those at the presentation Children were delighted to receive their new bags (Photos contributed)

King Swallow hailed from Willikies and was a keen supporter of the school over the years.

All students from kindergarten to grade six will get a similar gift which includes school bag, books, pens, pencils and crayons, plus health and sanitation items.

Donors also included the Charles, Soanes, Meade, Withington, Fabian, and George families living in Canada and the US, along with the Whitby Christian Assembly Church in Canada.

Present at the handover was King Swallow’s childhood friend and MP, Sir Robin Yearwood, the singer’s nephew Randy Baltimore, and school principal Alison Spencer, among others.