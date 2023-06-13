Child labour in Antigua and Barbuda to be assessed by survey

- Advertisement -

A survey assessing the extent of child labour in Antigua and Barbuda is in the pipeline, according to Pascal Kentish, Deputy Labour Commissioner.

He spoke on Observer AM yesterday on World Day Against Child Labour, which was observed under the theme, ‘Social Justice for All. End Child Labour’.

In order to develop and conduct the survey, a taskforce has to be convened. Kentish spoke of the progress regarding the formation of the latter.

“We’ve sent out letters of invitation to join the taskforce to a number of agencies. The response has been slow, but we intend to convene this meeting this month,” he said.

In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda joined the Latin America and the Caribbean Free of Child Labour regional initiative pledging to end child labour in the twin island state.

To achieve this, a survey has to be conducted to determine the extent to which it exists. Children found in the workforce will be removed and provided with an education and a stable home environment.

“One may ask, is there child labour in Antigua and Barbuda? We really don’t know. There’s no empirical evidence that there is child labour in Antigua and Barbuda,” Kentish said, adding that despite a lack of official evidence, he is aware of anecdotal evidence that it occurs.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the law requires children to attend school from the age of five to 16. As a result, the survey will focus on individuals aged five to 17, investigating what they do during and after school hours.

“…See what are they doing, firstly, during the school hours. Secondly, after the school hours, what are they doing? Because you could be engaged in work and it could be night work, and night work is prohibited for young people,” Kentish said.

He clarified that the law does not prohibit a young person over the age of 14 from working. However, it prohibits them working during school hours. Additionally, the Labour Code requires them to be medically assessed before being employed.

“The law does not prohibit young people from working. What it says is that…you must be medically assessed to make certain that you are fit to do the work you are employed to do, and as the Education Act says, this work should not be carried out during school hours,” he said.

A registry to monitor young persons in the workforce for the purpose of acquiring data was proposed by Kentish.

“What we can do is to develop a registry, so persons who intend to work they go through the medical assessment and then the Labour Department will keep a register of all young people who are working,” he explained.

“Child labour is work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity. It harms them mentally, physically, socially and morally, and it interferes with their schooling preventing them from attending and concentrating,” Kentish stated, referencing the ILO’s definition of child labour.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) which launched the initiative in 2002, the day aims to raise awareness of the extent of child labour around the world, and the efforts and actions required to end it.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, there are approximately 8.2 million children engaged in child labour. The Covid pandemic increased this figure by over 300,000, Kentish said.

The Latin America and the Caribbean Free of Child Labour initiative was launched in 2014 with 27 countries. To date the number has increased to 31 countries.