Child found hanging in All Saints

Breaking Story

A 12-year-old boy was found hanging in his All Saints, Mack Pond, home this afternoon. The police confirmed the child was pronounced dead and it is a case of suspected suicide.

Investigators are on the scene and they say the child’s name is being withheld until his family members have been properly briefed. The body was found some time after 3 p.m. The victim attended a Seventh Day Adventist School.

OBSERVER media will provide more details as the information becomes available.