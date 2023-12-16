Chief Magistrate Walsh retires after being found guilty of all charges – reports

- Advertisement -

Embattled Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh is said to have tendered a retirement letter sometime recently.

The government reportedly accepted the letter and is said to be offering her a benefits package, including gratuity and pension.

This development follows the recent news that Walsh was found guilty on all 15 disciplinary charges brought against her.

The specific nature of these charges and the details of the investigation have not been disclosed to the public.

The disciplinary hearing concluded in early September after a few days.

Walsh, who held her position for 12 years, had been suspended by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) on July 20, with full pay until the end of the matter.

The suspension was initiated following the issuance of 10 disciplinary charges on July 12, including allegations of failure to transmit funds to the government treasury and the destruction of magistrates’ notes, vouchers, and government property.

During the course of the hearing, five additional charges were introduced.

A tribunal of judges presided over the proceedings, considering evidence related to Walsh’s alleged misconduct and counterarguments from her legal team.

The final verdict was her being found guilty on all counts.

Walsh could not be reached for comment. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs told Observer they could not confirm that she had retired.