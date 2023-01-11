Chief Justice calls for more action to improve public confidence in court system

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

How can officers of the justice system improve public confidence in the court? That was the message communicated to legal practitioners by Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC), Dame Janice Pereira, in her address at yesterday’s Special Sitting of the High Court.

Speaking virtually from the host country Anguilla, Chief Justice Pereira addressed her legal counterparts, lamenting the lack of public trust in the court system and arguing for more to be done to change the tide.

“An issue of great concern for our Caribbean democracies…is the waning public confidence in the justice system which has increasingly been affecting judiciaries across the globe,” she articulated.

The Chief Justice added that low public trust is hampering the “dispensation of justice”.

“When members of the public lose faith in the judiciary and its authority, they are more likely to take matters into their own hands; this is an undesirable state of affairs and must be avoided at all costs,” she explained.

She challenged her legal colleagues to hold themselves to a high ethical and professional standard as a way to promote public confidence.

Chief Justice Pereira added that reducing delays of legal judgements could assist in the improvement of public trust.

“For us as judges, honouring the time standard for delivery of decisions that litigants must be able to feel—win or lose.

“It is really the delays that are causing a loss of confidence in the justice system, and we must do all that we can do to improve on that,” she said.

This year, the Chief Justice explained that the ECSC is hoping to increase its public education programme as well as complete an audit of the work of the High Court offices to increase effectiveness.

This was, according to Chief Justice Pereira, a way to “build public confidence in the justice system while simultaneously maintaining the independence and impartiality”.

“These programmes will enable the public to appreciate what the court can and cannot do and better equip them to manage their expectations accordingly.

“The court offices are, in every respect, the doorways to the court; if you cannot get through the door then how do you get access to the court to hear your matter?” she said.

However, she noted that much has already been done by the ECSC to improve public trust, including the publishing of sentencing guidelines, a revision of the judicial code of conduct, the publication of judgments and case statistics online, as well as increased social media engagement.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the ceremonial opening proceedings of the new law year. The theme for the commencement of Law Year 2023 is “The ECSC: Navigating the Changing Tides.”