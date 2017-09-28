Chicken shortage

New Story

Even though Hurricane Maria has long cleared the Caribbean waters, effects of the storm continue to be felt across Antigua, especially among chicken lovers.

A delay in the arrival of Tropical Shipping due to the storm, has resulted in a shortage of chicken island wide.

Tropical Shipping was scheduled to arrive from Miami on Monday with poultry supplies for several supermarkets and fast food restaurants, but did not reach until yesterday morning.

An official from the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), said all three locations – Fort Road, High Street and Old Parham Road – were on a 48-hour closure which started Monday afternoon.

The official said the restaurants ran out of chicken and were forced to close but resumed operations yesterday afternoon.

The official dismissed rumours that were being circulated on social media, that the franchise was disposing of spoilt chicken at the Cook’s Sanitary Landfill.

In the meantime, several supermarkets which sell wholesale poultry products said they were also out of chicken or have very low supply.