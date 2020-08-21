Chevening Scholarship 2020 awardees announced

Spread the love













By Adia Wynter

Three people from Antigua and Barbuda have been named among the 2020 awardees of the UK’s Chevening scholarships.

The British High Commission in St John’s announced that Loretta Benjamin, Simone Dias and A’Shante O’Keiffe have received this year’s scholarships, joining six other individuals from across the region.

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson, expressed her joy that one-third of the eastern Caribbean’s recipients are from the twin island nation this year.

She said, “Our Chevening programme aims to identify and support future leaders, and I have no doubt that A’Shante, Loretta, and Simone will return after their studies and make a substantial contribution to Antigua and Barbuda in their chosen fields.”

The Chevening scholarship scheme is an international programme through which the British government enables individuals from across the world who display exceptional leadership potential to undertake one-year Master’s degrees at UK universities.

Benjamin will attend University College London, pursuing an MSc in strategic management of projects; Dias will pursue an MSc in urban regeneration and development at the University of Manchester; and O’Keiffe will do an MSc in education at the University of Edinburgh.