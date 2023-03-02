Chevening scholars share inspiring stories of year spent studying in UK

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

A year after returning from their life-changing experiences, three Chevening scholars have shed light on their 12-month studies in the UK in the hope of inspiring others to apply for the opportunity.

Chevening scholarships are awarded to people from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK Master’s degree will help them do that.

The scheme offers full financial support for recipients to study for any eligible Master’s degree at any UK university, whilst also enjoying a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Last year, 15 such scholarships were awarded to successful candidates from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The three Antiguan and Barbudan recipients – Jeniece St Romain, Sharifa George and Malaeka Goodwin – were given an official welcome home reception on Tuesday evening at the British High Commission, having completed their studies.

St Romain studied International Trade Law at the University of Leeds, George did Strategic Marketing at the University of Sussex, and Goodwin studied Forensic Accounting at the University of Portsmouth.

Both Goodwin and George are back home in Antigua while St Romain remains overseas. She was represented by her parents who thanked the British High Commission for granting their daughter the opportunity.

Malaeka Goodwin (centre)

They described her as a lover of the arts and architecture, and said she had truly learnt a sense of balance and growth on her journey, as she remained active in extra-curricular activities around her studies, while still being able to “check off her bucket list of countries she wanted to visit”.

For Goodwin, it was a year of self-discovery.

Third time was truly the charm for her, having applied twice previously unsuccessfully. Goodwin said it had been a surreal experience as she travelled to countries including France and Spain, all while building a network and a “family” she could never have imagined.

Despite being an avid planner, Goodwin said Chevening was an experience she never could have mapped out and one that would impact her for a lifetime.

“Chevening for me was that big brother that held me accountable, that I hadn’t yet achieved my full potential,” she recalled.

“I applied three times and that last time I nearly didn’t apply. This was the first time I did something while being 100 percent scared all three times.

“My mentor used to tell me getting the scholarship is only half the battle and she was right. I got the scholarship and it dawned on me that I had to pack my stuff and move all the way across the world to a country I have never visited before and where I knew not even one single person, “Goodwin said.

She continued, “I don’t think I could have developed that same kind of community if I would have been self-funded. By the time I left the UK, I would have known one person in every city I visited.

“I even had two University of Portsmouth staff open their homes to me for Christmas. I was never alone unless I chose to be. I have conquered Chevening so I feel I can conquer anything,” Goodwin explained.

Sharifa George (centre)

Goodwin advised other potential applicants not to be deterred and to reach out to previous recipients for guidance, and take that leap of faith.

The final Chevening recipient Sharifa George revealed that time, relationships and self-confidence had been the three reoccurring themes along her journey.

She said although the end result was filled with a sense of joy and self-gratification, her path had been filled with tears, frustration and struggles.

For George, it is not the end of her Chevening journey as she now hopes to become an advocate to champion the cause as a living testament to others so they too can feel the inspiration she felt from a Chevening alumnus to sign up.

That sense of giving back was a feature that Foreign Affairs Minister EP Chet Greene drilled home during his address at the reception.

Jeniece St Romain’s father accepted the award on her behalf (centre)

While congratulating the three young women on their accomplishments, Greene charged them with becoming trailblazers for the nation, saying the knowledge and experience they gained will aid in the continued positive development of Antigua and Barbuda.

“The role that you have been called upon to play in nation-building is a real one. It’s one that I ask you to take seriously and give your very all to. Your country needs you, your service, now,” Greene said.

He wished applicants the best in their endeavours.

Greene went on to thank the British High Commission for its efforts in the continuity of this programme which has featured a distinguished group of Antiguans and Barbudans dating as far back as the first cohort in 1985 which included the late trade unionist Robin Bascus and former prime minister Baldwin Spencer.

The scholarship scheme was launched in 1983 and since then has given over 50,000 professionals an opportunity to develop in the UK.

Anyone interested in applying for the 2023-2023 academic year has until November 1 this year to do so.

Applications can be submitted at www.chevening.org/apply.

Visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.