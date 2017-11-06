Chelsea beats Man U to reduce points deficit

New Story

Alvaro Morata scored his first goal since September as Chelsea deservedly beat Manchester United to move a point behind the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Morata escaped the attentions of United’s defenders to find yards of space and beat goalkeeper David de Gea from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross in the 55th minute.

It was another unproductive away day for United and manager Jose Mourinho after a goalless draw at Liverpool and loss to Huddersfield Town, leaving them eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City, who beat Arsenal 3-1 earlier in the day.

United, with striker Romelu Lukaku subdued, only mounted serious pressure after Morata scored for Chelsea, with Marcus Rashford coming close twice and substitute Marouane Fellaini forcing a save from Thibaut Courtois.

And, after the briefest of handshakes between the managers before kick-off, there was no repeat at the final whistle as Antonio Conte celebrated a crucial victory that will help to silence the noise surrounding his position as Chelsea manager.

It was Mourinho’s third straight loss at Stamford Bridge since he became United manager. (BBC)