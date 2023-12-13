Chef Ronald Reagan Wilson: From Cricket Fields to Culinary Excellence

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Ronald Reagan Wilson the chef, and no, he is not a president, although he bears the names of former US presidents, is the winner.

By the names alone, you could tell that this is a man of great purpose, and last Saturday evening, he was awarded Chef of the Year at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Awards held at the Casa Palmadita.

Though his current passion is cooking, the chef known as ‘Drugsout’ in the cricketing fraternity, is also a part-time cricketer, who has represented the country at all levels from Under-13s, -15s, -19s and the senior team, having played with the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr at the Liberta Cricket Club.

Wilson who hails from the Liberta Community stated that cricket has played a massive role in his cooking career, by way of teaching him how to work as a unit and nurturing qualities needed to be a good leader.

His passion for cooking started with him watching his mom preparing various meals in the kitchen, where he would assist her with cutting and peeling garlic, carrots and other provisions.

He said that she has impacted his culinary career in major ways, encouraging him to have self belief and seeing to it that his clothes are readily ironed for work.

The 32-year old has worked at the Copper and Lumber Hotel, Johnny Coconut, Trade Winds Hotel, and South Point Hotel, and he is currently employed at the Blue Waters Hotel and Spa.

He has dedicated the Chef of the Year Award to his mother, Dorne Marsh, for the hard work and dedication she contributed towards his achievement.

He also thanked his Aunt Judy, Chef Michael, Chef Alvanna and his colleagues at the Blue Waters Hotel.