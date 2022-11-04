Chef on trial for allegedly raping colleague

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of a chef accused of rape began yesterday before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in the High Court.

The prosecution is of the belief that the defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with a dishwasher who was catering, alongside him, for a private Christmas Eve party at a villa in 2020.

The victim reportedly met the defendant a week prior to the incident which allegedly took place on Christmas Day.

While working at the private event the day prior, the complainant reportedly had a drink to commemorate her upcoming 17th birthday.

She reportedly missed the work bus and decided to stay at the villa. Having been acquainted with the defendant, she asked him to stay with her to avoid being there alone.

The two reportedly shared a room, and had a few laughs before going to sleep in separate beds.

Some time later the complainant allegedly awoke to find the defendant on top of her, her clothes were undone and she also felt pain in her privates.

The trial, which began yesterday with a jury of nine, saw only one witness testifying — the police photographer.

He showed the court images he took on the afternoon of the alleged crime.

They included pictures of the two disheveled beds, a stain on one of the beds, and clothing in different parts of the room.

The trial will continue on Monday.

The accused is represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson.