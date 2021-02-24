Chase Supermarket closed for cleaning after three staff test positive for Covid-19

Spread the love













Ministry of Health authorities have confirmed that the Chase Supermarket was today (Wednesday) made to close temporarily after three employees tested positive for Covid-19 sometime last week.

The closure was ordered to “give the chemicals sufficient time to clear” after a sanitization exercise.

The cleaning was conducted on Tuesday evening, supervised by Ministry of Health staff.

The Ministry also required the remaining Chase Supermarket employees to be tested and results are expected by the end of the day on Wednesday.

At least two of the three employees are said to be supervisory, and thus it is expected they would not have come into direct contact with customers. Health Authorities noted the employees were put on leave after testing positive.

Attempts to reach the management of Chase Supermarket have so far been unsuccessful.