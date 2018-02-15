Chase maiden hundred keeps Pride on track for title defence

LUCAS STREET, Barbados (CMC) – Roston Chase stroked his maiden regional one-day hundred but rain had the final say as title-holders Barbados Pride formally booked their spot in the Regional Super50 semi-finals with a 17-run victory over English County Hampshire in Barbados on Tuesday.

Sent in at the Windward Cricket Club, Pride racked up 253 for six before rain ended their innings at the rural eastern venue, with four balls remaining in their allotted 50 overs.

Chase stroked 105 from 120 balls while all-rounder Shamar Springer hit 49 and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, 42.

Former Barbados and West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards bowled outstandingly to finish with four for 35.

Set a revised target of 198 off 31 overs, Hampshire were 107 or five when the rains arrived to end play prematurely, still 17 runs short of the Duckworth/Lewis par score of 124.

Opener Joe Weatherley was leading Hampshire’s revival with an unbeaten 54 as the remainder of the batting struggled.

Off-spinner Ashley Nurse was the leading wicket-taker with three for 37.

It was Chase who grabbed the headlines early on, however, with a knock that underpinned the Pride’s batting effort.

Their Test right-hander, batting at number four, struck seven fours and two sixes and anchored a couple of handy partnerships to lift the innings out of trouble.
