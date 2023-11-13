Charlesworth T Samuel wins Primary Schools Cricket Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Ministry of Sports Primary School Cricket Finals were played on Thursday and Friday at the Pigotts Playing Field. It was won by the Charlesworth T Samuel Primary who were victorious over Freemansville Primary in the final.

Charlesworth T Samuel batted first scoring 37 for 3 from their allotted five overs with Mykiah Joseph slamming an upbeat 12 runs. Freemansville could only get to 31 for four, losing by six runs. The winning team was coached by Ajarni ‘Rush’ Frederick who said that his team was prepared for the tournament but the recent rains would have also had an effect as well.

The top individual scores of the tournament came from the bats of D’Jarie Gregory of Freemansville, 36; Dakarie Gore of Freemansville 33; and Di’mine Allen of the Bolans Primary School, 31.

The coordinator of the cricket programme, Ridley Jacobs said that the competition was a success and he is hoping to continue the primary school programme so that it is Improved next year.

Freemansville Primary School won the second place trophy.

A total of 13 teams took part in the tournament. Last year, the competition was won by Mary E Piggott School.