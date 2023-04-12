Charles slams century as Dredgers get convincing 30 overs softball win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Dredgers were amongst the biggest winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) Caribbean Alliance sponsored 30 overs Competition on Sunday, crushing 300 by 124 runs at Dredgers.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Dredgers were led by Melvin Charles who smashed 103 not out as they posted 215 for six in 24 overs. Ricky Buckley contributed with 40 while Zach Thomas made 36. Denfield Weatherhead (2/47), Justin Pereira (2/73) and Kennedy Tonge (2/29) all picked up two wickets for the opponents.

When their turn at the crease arrived, 300 could only get to 91 for eight in 17.4 overs with Molvin James hitting a top score of 33. Blain Thomas was the pick of the bowlers for Dredgers after picking up two for naught in four overs while Gersham Mussington claimed two for 10 in three overs.

Also on Sunday, Owen Graham made 82 not out to lead Strictly Business to a 63-runs triumph over Old Road.

Batting first, Strictly Business amassed 170 for six from their 30 overs on the back of Graham’s knock. Kim George chipped in with 41. Hezekiah Weston snatched two for 22 in six overs bowling for Old Road.

In their chase, Old Road were restricted to 127 for nine in 27 overs. Clarence Francis top scored with 25. Egbert Francis led the charge with the ball for Strictly Business, claiming three wickets for 19 runs in five overs. Charles James and Graham picked up two wickets each.

In other 30 overs match-ups, Buckley’s 3J’s defeated PMS by six wickets and ABDF Warriors beat Bullets by eight runs.

Meanwhile, there was a huge victory for Flyers in the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union 15 overs competition as they beat Clippers by 10 wickets.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss did not work in Clippers’ favour as they were restricted to just 53 for five in their allotted 15 overs. Akeda Francis was the pick of the bowlers for Flyers with four wickets for 10 runs in three overs.

Flyers then raced to 60 without loss in 4.1 overs with a top knock of 37 not out coming from Makada Samuel.

Also in the 15 overs competition, Enforcers defeated Jennings Rockets by nine wickets and Bullets beat Potters Uprising by 11 runs.