Charles’ century inspires Dredgers to huge softball victory

By Neto Baptiste

Melvin Charles compiled 116 runs as he helped to propel Dredgers to a massive 118 runs triumph over PMS in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) Caribbean Alliance Insurance 30 overs competition on Sunday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Charles struck 15 sixes and two fours on his way to the huge individual score, inspiring Dredgers to 276 for four from 25 overs. Mervin Higgins contributed with 78 while Zack Thomas added 40.

When their turn at the crease arrived, PMS were restricted to just 158 for seven in their 25 overs. Kenny Benjamin top-scored with 26. Charles added two wickets for 15 runs in two overs to his match achievements, while there were two wickets for 11 runs in three overs for Thomas.

Also on Sunday, Strictly Business defeated Bullets by nine wickets.

Winning the toss and opting to bat did not work in Bullets’ favour as they were bowled out for just 95 runs. Authur Crogman (3/23) and Alwyn Colbourne (2/15) were the pick of the bowlers for the opponents.

Strictly Business then cruised to their target at 100 for one from 15.4 overs. Kim George top-scored with 56 not out.

Melvin Charles (left) struck 15 sixes and two fours on his way to a century for Dredgers while Mervin Higgins (right) contributed with 78. (File photo)

There was a nine-wicket triumph as well for Buckley’s 3J’s over Old Road.

Old Road were all out for 142 in 22 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Chesley Browne hit an unbeaten 41. Zavear Otto was the chief marksman for 3J’s with four for 24 in six overs. Bryan Burton picked up two for 35 in six overs.

In reply, 3J’s then got to 143 for one in 17 overs with Denley Thomas doing the damage with 63 not out.

There was victory as well for Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force who beat Sisserou by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, in a close encounter, Enforcers defeated Flyers by three runs in St John’s Co-operative Credit Union 15 overs Women’s Competition also on Sunday.

Batting first, Enforcers reached 88 for five from their 15 overs with Sacha Michael hitting a top score of 39. Monique Titus was the pick of the bowlers for Flyers with two for 11 from three overs.

Flyers then fell just short at 85 for seven in their allotted 15 overs. Robinette Burton and Kathania King both made 12. Burton, however, batted not out. Camile Christian-Thorpe bagged three for 23 in her three overs.

In other results, Bullets defeated Rockets by 68 runs and Potters Uprising beat Clippers by 10 wickets.