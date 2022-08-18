Charges dropped against casino worker accused of stealing playing chips￼

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A woman accused of stealing playing chips from a casino has had the charge against her dropped.

Violet Defreitas, who was charged with larceny by servant, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday, for what was supposed to be her committal hearing.

The police prosecution discontinued the case since there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction because there was no evidence to satisfy the elements of the offence as required by law.

The instructions came from the Director of Public Prosecutions after he had reviewed the file.

Fifty-four-year-old Defreitas, of Paynters, was employed as a croupier dealer at Kings Casino.

She was arrested by police after the complainant claimed to have seen her placing a number of playing chips from the dealing tables into the pocket of her uniform on May 6.

The woman was represented by Attorney Wendel Robinson who said he always felt that the matter “should not have reached the court”.

“Somebody playing some kinda game,” he said, blaming the police.

He then exclaimed: “we have some persons who call them self supervisor who a fit for a police station on Redonda”.