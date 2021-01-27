Charges dismissed against Serpent

Spread the love













It was good news from the court for Observer’s managing director Algernon ‘Serpent’ Watts’ today, after charges brought against him in 2019 were dismissed.

The charges surrounded an alleged fracas between the well-known radio personality, who is now the United Progressive Party candidate for St George, and former education minister Michael Browne.

Former Minister of Education Michael Browne (Photo courtesy Caribbean News Service)

His attorney, Kenny Kentish of Lake and Kentish, said all of the charges were dismissed by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on a no-case submission.

The lawyer said he is doubtful that there will be any future charges generated from the incident.