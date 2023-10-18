CHAPA Warriors blast Public Works in Business League Football

By Samuel Peters

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHAPA) Warriors blasted Public Works 7-2 in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Ministry of Sports Business League Football.

The Public Works team could not block up the holes in their defence fast enough as #10 Akeem Isaac led the way for the Warriors by scoring a hattrick. His goals came in the 9th, 21st and 46th minutes of play. In fact, the defence was so porous that a total of four goals were scored between the eighth and thirteenth, as if the goalkeeper opted not to be a goalkeeper for that passage of play.

By the 21st minute, the scoreline read 5-0 as Isaac scored his second, but Irwin Park of CHAPA Warriors mistakenly found the back of his team’s net to help Public Works get its first goal. #66 DaQuane Carbon finally scored a goal for the losers in the 33rd to make the scoreline 5-2. However, the Warriors regrouped and added two more goals to end the game 7-2. The other goal scorers for Warriors were Peter Bellafanti, Kamari Elien, Andy Daniel and Ikah Codrington.

Other games played on Saturday saw DEWS Pro Builders mowed down AS Bryden Green Acres with a dominant 4-0 as Nyque Watkins, Leroy Graham, Andre Nicholas and Naz Challenger scored.

Sandals also wore out West Indies Oil Company with a thumping 4-2 victory as Keon Green scored two goals in the 14th and 45th minutes, while Lance Robinson and Peter Byers scored in the 14’ and 22’ minutes. Scoring for WIOC were #9 Sylvester Joseph and #17 Whitney Friday.

They were wins for Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board over National Solid Waste Management Authority (3-1); Royalton beat Hermitage Bay (2-1); Villa Tech Enterprises edged Anjo Wholesale (1-0); Galley Bay beat Curtain Bluff (2-1); and APUA Water beat Ministry of Agriculture (1-0).

Law Enforcers and Antigua Plumbing Discount Centre played to a two-all draw, while UWI and Kennedy’s Blue Diamond had the same scoreline.

