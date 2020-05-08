Changes at Public Market Complex announced

One of many pictures circulated on social media showing the lack of social distancing at the Public Market Complex

Senior Extension Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Owolabi Elabanjo, says that as of tomorrow changes at the Public Market Complex will include the blocking off of All Saints Road at certain sections in the vicinity of the market – and the reorganisation of the layout inside the complex.

He added that the changes are expected to both ensure public safety, as well as provide all farmers with equal opportunity to vend their produce.

He went on to say that depending on how the events unfold tomorrow, a decision will be made on using these measures going forward.

These changes come about after pictures taken and shared via social media showed a lack of social distancing taking place at the market last weekend.