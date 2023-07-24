Chaneil Imhoff launches innovative mental health activity book for children

- Advertisement -

Chaneil Imhoff (Twitter photo)

Mental health advocate and entrepreneur Chaneil Imhoff has launched a colouring and activity book for children aimed at boosting their emotional wellbeing.

The book, entitled ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’, is designed to provide a fun and interactive way for youngsters to explore and understand their emotions and feelings.

It features a collection of colouring pages, puzzles, and activities that focus on different aspects of mental health, including mindfulness, gratitude, emotional regulation, and self-care.

The activities are tailored to children aged eight to 12 and are designed to be fun and engaging while also promoting the development of essential life skills.

“Children today are facing an increasingly complex world, and it’s more important than ever to provide them with the tools and resources they need to manage their emotions and build resilience,” said Imhoff, the book’s creator and illustrator.

“We created ‘Be Kind to Your Mind’ to help children cultivate mindfulness, self-awareness, and empathy in a way that’s both enjoyable and accessible.”

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.

For more information on the book and other mental health resources and services visit www.chaneilimhoff.com/book.