Championship match postponed, Ovals and Grays Green record wins in Village Netball Competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

The Mixed Division championship in the Kes Imports Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League will have to wait to be decided next week as the match which was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday night was postponed.

The encounter which will see the two lone unbeaten teams, Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets and Drahz Eastsiders clash, was called off due to inclement weather at the YMCA Sports Complex.

That match is expected to be played next Tuesday May 3.

It was the lone match scheduled for the evening to be called off as the other two Mixed Division encounters were able to be played.

Ovals Flyballers White Doves got the better of their compatriots, Ovals Flyballers Black Eagles winning, 40-31, while Grays Green Tigers defeated John Hughes Flyers, 27-19.

D’Andre Harris led the White Doves to victory netting 23 of his 27 attempts while teammate Molefi Joseph sank 17 of his 24.

For the Black Eagles, Delornje Jules banked 17 from 25, and teammate, Kibby James, scored 14 from 19.

Grays Green’s Randy Frederick made 19 of his 24 attempts while John Hughes’ Jamilla Fitz scored 14 from 22 in a losing effort.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:30 in the Female A Division as Grays Green Tigers will play John Hughes Flyers while Willikies Rangers will face Drahz Eastsiders.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Division, Ovals Flyballers White Doves will battle Grays Green Tigers, Drahz Eastsiders will play Ovals Flyballers Black Eagles, and John Hughes Flyers will face Ovals Flyballers Red Rockets.