Champions lose opening match

The 2017 Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball League Senior boy’s champions, Antigua State College, lost their opening match on Thursday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex.

State College fell to powerhouse team, Ottos Comprehensive, 59-48 as junior national player, Lincoln Weekes was an unstoppable force ending the encounter with a season high 35 points.

Another junior national player, Javon Simon assisted netting 10 points for the victors.

Defending champions in the Senior girl’s division, Antigua Girls High also lost their opening match falling to former champions, Princess Margaret School (PMS), 34-2.

N’zola Pryce led the charge for PMS scoring 18 points.

She was assisted by junior national player, Karel Knight who had 10 points.

PMS Senior boys’ team were also victorious as they thrashed All Saints Secondary (ASSS), 57-38 on Friday.

Trey Beazer had a game high 24 points for Princess Margaret with teammates, Sadiki Harris and Mikie Charles assisting with 19 and 15 points.

Oneal Beazer of ASSS netted 12 while teammate, Daysher Samuel chipped in with 10 in a losing effort.

Games will continue on Monday as Antigua Grammar will face St. Joseph’s Academy at 2:15 p.m. in the Mini-boy’s Secondary division while at 4:30 p.m., Jennings Secondary will battle St. Mary’s in the Senior boys’ category.

Both games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.