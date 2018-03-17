Champions End First Round On High Note

Defending champions in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division One league, H.U.F. Baldwin Braves ended their first-round campaign on a high note edging out Yorks Crushers, 84-80 on Thursday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

The champions who were led by Playoffs MVP, Xavier “Xman” Meade with 32 points and 9 rebounds bounced back from their upsetting loss to former champions, F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays last Sunday, ending the first round with a 5-4 record.

Captain Lennox “Termite” McCoy assisted with 15 points and 9 rebounds while overseas player, Lavelle Payne, chipped in with 13 points.

Damion “Duckman” Floyd grabbed 11 rebounds for the victors.

Crushers’ Nigel Joseph had 28 points and 7 rebounds with assistance from national player, Cohen Desouza who sank 18 points and snatched 12 rebounds. Deandris Connell chipped in with 18 points while Kebo Orford contributed 12 points and 9 rebounds.

Crushers now hold a record of 3 wins and 6

losses.

Newbies Potters Steelers recorded their second straight win as they trounced Ottos Full Throttle, 80-63.

CBA player Joshua Minner led the newly promoted team with a game-high 34 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists.

Benny Iko, another CBA player, assisted with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Ottos’ Kavari Francis sank 24 points and snatched 12 rebounds in a losing effort.

Games will continue tonight: Freetown Travelers will face F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays at 6:45 p.m. while at 8 p.m.,

HomeTech Systems Outlaws will battle LJ Northside Stingerz.

Both games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.
