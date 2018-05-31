Champions eliminated from President’s Cup

Men’s volleyball champions Stoneville were eliminated from the President’s Cup tournament on Tuesday night after they failed to win their semifinal match at the indoor volleyball facility at YMCA Sports Complex.

Stoneville had a controversial end to their campaign, falling in straight sets to former champions, Enforcers.

Enforcers, who featured a number of new additions to their roster, kept the pressure on the champions to win the first two sets, 26-24, 25-21.

With the third set underway and the score line tied at 24, emotions spiraled to an all-time high as a player from Stoneville became disrespectful to the referee after not agreeing with a call.

The misconduct continued, which resulted in the match being blown off in favour of Enforcers.

With this decision, Enforcers will now meet Pytonz in the best of three finals.

Pytonz earned their spot to the finals after handing High Flyers A a 3-0 defeat winning; 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 on Monday night.

A rematch to the finals of the regular season will take place in the female category as Paragons and Jets will face off.

Female champions, Paragons, earned their spot in the finals on Tuesday night defeating Starz Nova 3-1 in sets (25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22) while Jetz secured the first finals spot a night earlier by edging out Stoneville, 3-2 in sets (25-9, 25-11, 19-25, 24-26).

Game one of the female finals will spike off at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility. Immediately following the match-up, Game 1 of the male finals will begin.