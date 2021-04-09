Chair of The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr The Hon. Keith Rowley Prime Minister Of Trinidad And Tobago releases statement on volcano activity in St Vincent and The Grenadines

Spread the love













The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has mobilised to support St Vincent and the Grenadines as it faces the possibility of an imminent eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Following an evacuation order of the immediate area around the volcano by Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, CARICOM Member States have offered support to house evacuees from the affected area.

Chair of The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr The Hon. Keith Rowley Prime Minister Of Trinidad And Tobago

The scientific team from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre (SRC) has been in the country constantly monitoring the volcano and rendering scientific advice to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has been working alongside the St Vincent National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), the SRC and the Regional Security System (RSS).

CDEMA has activated its regional support operation including the deployment of a specialist to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agency is providing technical assistance to NEMO with Evacuation and Logistics Planning.

The Community stands with the Government and People of St Vincent and the Grenadines in this perilous situation.