Cervical cancer cases double in Antigua and Barbuda

Cervical cancer is on the rise in Antigua and Barbuda, with reported cases doubling in recent years.

This was revealed by Dr Cherie Tulloch, obstetrician, gynaecologist and Chair of the Cervical Cancer Elimination Task Force, who says younger women are particularly affected.

“We’re seeing at least a doubling of our numbers over the last couple of years. So, we’re not getting better. We’re actually seeing an increase,” she told yesterday’s Observer AM show.

“The other thing that we need to bear in mind is the age group that we’re seeing. This is not a cancer that’s affecting women in their 70s. We’re seeing women in their 30s and 40s with cervical cancer.”

Cervical cancer originates from the growth of cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Human papillomavirus (HPV) strains, commonly transmitted through sexual contact, are major contributors to most cervical cancers.

Young women, particularly those under the age of 30, are more susceptible to HPV infection.

Lack of routine screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, and limited awareness about preventive measures, contribute to the heightened risk.

Early detection through regular screenings and vaccination against HPV significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer, emphasising the importance of proactive healthcare measures for young women.

In the early stages, cervical cancer may not exhibit symptoms, but as it progresses, potential signs may emerge, according to Dr Tulloch.

“If you have irregular, heavy bleeding, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have cervical cancer, but it does mean you should seek medical attention, to make sure all the bases are being covered, including cervical cancer.

“The other thing that women can experience is a discharge that is persistent and doesn’t even respond to the usual over the counter treatments that you may get,” she said.

Dr Tulloch further explained that bleeding after sex as well as irregular bleeding in between periods should be taken as a sign to get a check-up.

Given the lack of apparent symptoms in the initial phases, Dr Tulloch emphasised the importance of women undergoing yearly check-ups to detect potential issues early.

“There are very few signs, especially in the early stages, and also in the pre-cancer stage. If I might say anything good about this cancer, it’s that it gives us this really long period of time to pick up changes that are occurring before it actually becomes cancer.

“In that stage…there are minimal symptoms or no symptoms, so it’s really important that women are getting their gynaecological checks yearly,” she urged.

It’s important to note that symptoms such as irregular bleeding can be indicative of various health conditions, and experiencing them does not necessarily mean one has cervical cancer.

However, any persistent or concerning symptoms should prompt individuals to seek prompt medical attention.

In 2018, Dr Tulloch established a Cervical Cancer Elimination Task Force to combat the spread of the illness. This year, the task force plans to intensify its efforts in addressing this health concern.

“There are three pillars to elimination. We started in 2018 with vaccination and, in 2022, we piloted HPV testing in the public system.

“Now, HPV testing historically was expensive to access and only available in private care. But the ministry piloted…partnering with both Pan American Health Organization and Basic Health International to have HPV testing available in the public system free of cost.

“That pilot was successful. We’re preparing to scale up and have it available as part of the normal screening programme.

“We have also developed our national guidelines for cervical screening and that’s going to be launched along with the elimination programme on February 11,” she added.