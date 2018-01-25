Central Board of Health emphasises food safety

January 25, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

Officials at the Central Board of Health (CBH) are satisfied that the department is on course in ensuring that commercial food handlers in the country maintain the highest possible level of food safety for their customers.

Sharon Martin, acting chief health inspector, has stated in a recent press release, that the CBH trained 2,814 food handlers in 2017 in the principles and practices of food safety.

Of this figure, 1,710 were new food handlers, while 1,104 were retrained.

According to Martin, the key factors to safer food are keeping the area clean, separating raw and cooked foods, cooking food thoroughly, and keeping food at a safe temperature, and using safe water and raw materials.

The targetted groups were food vendors, hotels, restaurants, cook shops, caterers, school cafeterias, and community groups.

Martin also mentioned the completion of the Draft Food Safety Act as a major feat during the past year.

In seeking to ensure that guidelines and standards are fully maintained, Martin revealed that in 2017, a total of 145 restaurants and 20 supermarkets were visited and inspected.  Food items were examined for signs of damage and spoilage with close attention paid to “best by” and “used by” expiry dates.

Hotels, schools, daycare and pre-schools, bars, police stations, beauty salons, barbershops and health clinics were also inspected in 2017.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.