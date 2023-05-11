Centenarians to be featured on memorabilia stamps, Marshall says

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

As the government moves ahead with plans to rename several streets after centenarians in Antigua and Barbuda, news coming to the fore is that those who reach the 100-year milestone will be featured on memorabilia stamps too.

Minister of State with responsibility for Social Transformation, Samantha Marshall, is the one making that claim.

Yesterday, she told those gathered at a ceremony to celebrate the 100th birthday of Hatton resident Mary Elizabeth Ellen Helen Meade that talks have already begun on the latest idea.

“We have already started discussions with the general post office to ensure that we are producing memorabilia stamps for our centenarians so that persons can look back and you can always have that memory,” Marshall said.

She said the aim is to ensure that the centenarians are never forgotten.

“We will also … ensure that there are roads, avenues, streets that are clearly identified and named after our centenarians,” she added.

This move has been welcomed by Member of Parliament for St John’s Rural West, Richard Lewis, who said however that before the roads can be renamed, streets, roads, and pathways leading to the homes of the elderly must be in better condition.

“To rename a street is fine and well, but that street must be properly paved,” the MP said, adding that most elderly residents have to be wheeled out of their homes due to mobility issues.

“This is something that the government needs to work on immediately. We have some work to do where our centenarians are concerned and these numbers are growing,” Lewis added.

Lewis is also supporting suggestions made by the Acting Governor General Sir Clare Roberts to follow the example of the BVI government which, he said, gifts each centenarian $5,000.

The money he said could go towards their personal needs including home care.

Marshall said the government would consider the suggestion.