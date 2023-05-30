Celebrations as Antiguan woman turns 101

- Advertisement -

A celebration to mark the 101st birthday of a former Cedar Grove woman will take place on Wednesday.

Louisa Simon was born in St John’s on May 29 1922 to Mary Brand and Mark Simon.

She grew up in Cedar Grove but later moved to All Saints where she worked as a house maid for some time. She also dabbled in farming and gardening.

She then moved to Yorks village where she resided for most of her years before migrating to the Bronx, New York, where she now lives.

“Louisa has always been a loving, honest, caring and devout Jehovah’s Witness,” a family statement said. “She could always be heard and seen spreading the word of God to those in her community and beyond before migrating to the US.”

It was those same positive character traits that Simon is said to have instilled in her eight children – Leroy Ford, Rufus James (deceased), Hellen O’Garro-Harris, George Dunning, Jerome Dunning-Simon, Alico O’Garro, Sharon O’Garro and Jenese O’Garro – while raising them on her own.

“Despite being a single mother, Louisa, a true caregiver, ensured that food was always on the table and clothes on our backs and education was a priority in our household. It was a job she took very seriously.

“Those same traits were once again passed along to her 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren as she had the opportunity to play a part in raising them as well,” the statement continued.

“Her love, kindness and generosity towards others is something that has come to bless her tenfold as she was able to see her bloodline grow through four generations. She is the best mom you can ever have in your corner.

“We, her children and grandchildren of four generations, wish her God’s blessings and we want to let everyone know that we could not have made it without her. Mom, thank you for all the sacrifices you made for us when you had no other help but God. You stayed strong to the end.”