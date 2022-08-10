Celebration of life held for electrocuted child￼

- Advertisement -

Family, friends and well-wishers turned out yesterday to bid their final farewells to a child who died tragically last month.

Jaiden Titus, 13, was reportedly electrocuted at his home in Ottos New Town on July 1. A celebration of his life was held at the St John’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Nevis Street to remember and honour the Ottos Comprehensive School student.

The young Manchester United fan was laid in a coffin decked out in tribute to his beloved team. Members of the Defence Force and the church-centred youth group Pathfinders were among those in attendance.

State utility firm APUA recently handed over their findings into the cause of the incident to police. Investigations into the matter remain ongoing. (Photos by Carlena Knight)