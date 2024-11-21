Celebrating two Antiguan and Barbudan UTECH grads

- Advertisement -

Congratulations are in order for two Antiguan and Barbudan students who recently graduated from university of Technology (UTECH) in Jamaica.

They are Jermaine Henry, who graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in Architectural Studies (BAAS), from the Caribbean School of Architecture in the Faculty of Built Environment (FOBE) and Claytine Davis who graduated with a Bachelors of Science (BSc) degree in Land Surveying and Geographic Information Sciences (Hons), from the School of Building and Land Management within the Faculty of Built Environment.