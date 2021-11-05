Celebrating service

Eight officers within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda were presented with meritorious awards by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams during a ceremony at the Sir Wright F George Police Academy on Thursday, all of whom have served 40 years or more with the service.

Among them was Assistant Commissioner of Police and Fire Chief Elvis Weaver, who is presently the longest serving member of the force after joining in 1979.

Also awarded were Alston Ryan, Cecilia Francis, Avil Jacobs, Christopher Warren, John Pelle, Arthur Edwards and Bastin Burke.

The force also paid special tribute to retired police commissioner Sir Wright George, who was appointed chief of police in 1974 and became the commandant of the then Langfords Police Training School from 1967-1971. He is regarded as a hero by many officers today.