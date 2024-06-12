Celebrate Beach 366 and immerse yourself in the fun at ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Cricket fans in Antigua and Barbuda are reveling in the sun and excitement at Beach 366, a spectacular pop-up beach created by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Beach 366 made a stunning debut at the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, adding an exhilarating wave of enjoyment to the games.

This unique beach setup features the 4 Knights Beach Bar, paying homage to Antigua and Barbuda’s legendary cricket knights – Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Sir Richie Richardson, and Sir Curtly Ambrose – complete with iconic cricket photos and memorabilia.

Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, remarked, “Antigua and Barbuda boasts 365 white and pink sand beaches, each offering a unique experience for every day of the year.

We are immensely proud of our beaches, each distinct and special in its own way.

With 2024 being a leap year, we needed an extra beach for that extra day. Additionally, 2024 is a significant year for cricket in Antigua and Barbuda, with numerous matches hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Beach 366 was thoughtfully created and strategically positioned at the stadium to showcase our vibrant beach culture and cricketing heritage to sports fans.”

Beach 366 offers more than just a stunning backdrop for cricket enthusiasts.

During the T20 day matches, fans can indulge in a fun photo booth, enjoy happy hour, and participate in spin-the-wheel activities with enticing destination-worthy prizes.

As night falls, the beach transforms into a romantic setting for the T20 night matches, aligning perfectly with the June celebration of Antigua and Barbuda Romance Month.

Couples can bring their blankets and relax on the beach by candlelight while enjoying the thrilling matches.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority warmly invites Leap Year babies, cricket fans, beach lovers, residents, and visitors to join the excitement at Beach 366.

Be part of the game, and the magic, at this extraordinary beach experience!

For more details on the exciting sporting events happening in Antigua and Barbuda this summer, visit: https://visitantiguabarbuda.com/sports