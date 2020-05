Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 43-year-old Marco Diedrick of Cedar Valley, whose body was found inside a storage container in the vicinity of the National Solid Waste building on Sir George Walter Highway.

The discovery was made around 5.15pm on Thursday by an on-duty security officer, who saw his body hanging from a rope and reported it to the police. A doctor pronounced him dead at approximately 6.25pm. Further investigations are ongoing.