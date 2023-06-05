CDEMA outlines response plan for 2023 Hurricane Season

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

t[email protected]

The region’s indebtedness to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) will in no way affect the level of response that is given to Antigua and Barbuda and other participating member states.

CDEMA’s Executive Director Elizabeth Riley gave that assurance during a news conference last week which marked the official start of the hurricane season.

She said while this remains a challenge for CDEMA and other regional organisations, however, it will not impact the agency’s response as the financing for the mobilisation of the regional response mechanism is external.

“We have currently a Memorandum of Understanding with the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office to support the financing for response activities in our state. So, when we go operational, we have predictable financing. We are also working to put in place a second predictable financing stream in place.

“I also want to add that we are having discussions with the political leadership of the region to look at a more sustainable and predictable financing solution for CDEMA. The recommendations in that regard are currently before our Council of Ministers for consideration and decision making and we anticipated that once those matters are settled at the political levels, we will be able to share details with members of the media on how we will go forward on this matter,” Riley said.

In terms of the institution’s preparedness for the remainder of the season, Riley revealed that there has been a series of training at all levels across the participating member states in terms of logistics and other areas.

This includes over six national exercises to examine national plans and areas of weaknesses that should be addressed to bolster response in the event a major disaster should strike.

“The CDEMA logistics and relief management programme has been ramped up. We’ve had five workshops convened in five of our participating states, training 25 persons in each of those states for a total of 125 persons being trained in that specialised area. We have also engaged in training on the CDEMA logistics system. This is a digital platform, which allows for the efficient management and distribution of relief in the aftermath of events,” Riley said.

“Four workshops were held in three of our territories, and also for the Caricom disaster relief unit, with a total of 112 persons being trained so far for this season,” she added. “Just last week, we convened our flagship regional exercise, Exercise Synergy on May 24th. And this focus was on strengthening the regional response mechanism and it focused on the simulation of a regional response to a multi-hazard multi-Island impact. The exercise was attended by 63 participants spanning national, regional, and international agencies and organisations”.

The Barbados-based agency will also be receiving assistance from Global Support and Development (GSD), which is a humanitarian organization whose mission is to rapidly respond to disasters in collaboration with at-risk communities and support them to prepare for future disasters.

GSD will be placing a humanitarian vessel MV Dawn in the Caribbean to ensure timely and high-quality support to any impacted state.

“It is a state-of-the-art vessel that is specifically configured to provide humanitarian and disaster support to affected states and will very much strengthen our disaster response capabilities in the region, particularly in the area of logistics, which is an area that we do always require additional assistance,” Riley said.

Requests, for assistance, will be filtered through the CDEMA Coordinating Unit, she said.

The service will be launched later this month following an official ceremony to be held in St Lucia.

Scientists at the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), have a 40 percent chance of a normal season, and a 30 percent chance of being either an above-average or below-average season.

Forecasters are also predicting that there will be between 12 and 18 named storms, of which five to nine will become hurricanes. Between one and four of those are predicted to become major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.