Friday, 15 April, 2022
CDC lowers Covid-19 rating for Antigua and Barbuda

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez says robust Covid-19 protocols have caused the USA’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its level ratings for Antigua and Barbuda.

The USA’s Centers for Disease Control is no longer advising its citizens against traveling to the twin island state and tourism officials are ecstatic about it.

Earlier this year, the CDC advised against all travel to Antigua and Barbuda along withseveral other destinations, with its highest level 4 travel advisory.

The move was deemed a blow to tourism as the US makes up the bulk of visitors to the country.

But in its latest advisory released this week, the CDC downgraded those warnings.

Antigua and Barbuda is now cited as a level 3 destination which recommends travelersreconsider coming here.

According to the agency, the classification is for destinations with between 100 and 500 cases reported per 100,000 people over a 28-day period.

